1916 S Arlington Ave

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Please call for access American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info today. Single Family Home in Independence MO. Located in great neighborhood close to schools, parks and shopping! Completely updated throughout.



Prime Location:

Spacious

Naturally Well-Lit -

1200 FSF,

3 bd, 1 ba

Tile in the bath and kitchen-dining room,

hardwoods in the bedrooms.

Bonus living room for extra space

office or game room

Full, walkout basement with plenty of room for man-cave, rec room or extra storage.

All new HVAC and water heater. Attached two car garage.



Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. $20 additional for furnace filter program to help with utilities. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.