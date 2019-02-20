All apartments in Independence
1916 S Arlington Ave
1916 S Arlington Ave

1916 South Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1916 South Arlington Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please call for access American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info today. Single Family Home in Independence MO. Located in great neighborhood close to schools, parks and shopping! Completely updated throughout.

Prime Location:
Spacious
Naturally Well-Lit -
1200 FSF,
3 bd, 1 ba
Tile in the bath and kitchen-dining room,
hardwoods in the bedrooms.
Bonus living room for extra space
office or game room
Full, walkout basement with plenty of room for man-cave, rec room or extra storage.
All new HVAC and water heater. Attached two car garage.

Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. $20 additional for furnace filter program to help with utilities. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 S Arlington Ave have any available units?
1916 S Arlington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 S Arlington Ave have?
Some of 1916 S Arlington Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 S Arlington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1916 S Arlington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 S Arlington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 S Arlington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1916 S Arlington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1916 S Arlington Ave offers parking.
Does 1916 S Arlington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 S Arlington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 S Arlington Ave have a pool?
No, 1916 S Arlington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1916 S Arlington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1916 S Arlington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 S Arlington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 S Arlington Ave has units with dishwashers.
