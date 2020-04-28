All apartments in Independence
1903 S Home Avenue
1903 S Home Avenue

1903 South Home Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1903 South Home Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another Great Listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse! This home features a living room, dining room, galley kitchen and 1 bedroom and bath, with an additional bonus room that could be used as a 2nd bedroom, office or sitting room! Washer and dryer included in the unfinished basement! Close to major highways! Large back yard! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants are responsible for all utilities along with lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45 per person 18 and over and the deposit is 1X the rent. This home does not allow pets. This home is available now! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1903 S Home Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
1903 S Home Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 1903 S Home Avenue is pet friendly.
No, 1903 S Home Avenue does not offer parking.
Yes, 1903 S Home Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
No, 1903 S Home Avenue does not have a pool.
No, 1903 S Home Avenue does not have accessible units.
No, 1903 S Home Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 1903 S Home Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
