1903 S Home Avenue

Another Great Listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse! This home features a living room, dining room, galley kitchen and 1 bedroom and bath, with an additional bonus room that could be used as a 2nd bedroom, office or sitting room! Washer and dryer included in the unfinished basement! Close to major highways! Large back yard! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants are responsible for all utilities along with lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45 per person 18 and over and the deposit is 1X the rent. This home does not allow pets. This home is available now! Schedule your showing today!