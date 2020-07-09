All apartments in Independence
19016 East R D Mize Road
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

19016 East R D Mize Road

19016 E R D Mize Rd · No Longer Available
Location

19016 E R D Mize Rd, Independence, MO 64057
Blackburn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this comfortable 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Independence! Enjoy the comfort of carpet throughout the whole house, including the basement! Dining room and kitchen have beautiful hardwood floors accented by unique archway architecture. Huge deck off the dining room is perfect for grilling and family get-togethers. Spacious bedrooms. Basement is finished with a family room, half bath and washer/dryer hook-ups. Fenced back yard is enormous! You're sure to fall in love!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.
Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

