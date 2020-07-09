19016 East R D Mize Road

Amenities
Welcome home to this comfortable 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Independence! Enjoy the comfort of carpet throughout the whole house, including the basement! Dining room and kitchen have beautiful hardwood floors accented by unique archway architecture. Huge deck off the dining room is perfect for grilling and family get-togethers. Spacious bedrooms. Basement is finished with a family room, half bath and washer/dryer hook-ups. Fenced back yard is enormous! You're sure to fall in love!
Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.