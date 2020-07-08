All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 18925 Tepee Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
18925 Tepee Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18925 Tepee Court

18925 E Tepee Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18925 E Tepee Ct, Independence, MO 64056
Blue Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/09acaff002 ----
2 Bedrooms, 1 bath, Eat-In-Kitchen w/pantry Stove and Refrigerator Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Central Air Approx. 800 sq. ft. Off Street Parking Lawn Care Provided. $18 per month fee for trash service. Close to bus and shopping. $25 Pet Rent. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.

1 Bath
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Off Street Parking
Pets Upon Approval
Refigerator
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18925 Tepee Court have any available units?
18925 Tepee Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18925 Tepee Court have?
Some of 18925 Tepee Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18925 Tepee Court currently offering any rent specials?
18925 Tepee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18925 Tepee Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 18925 Tepee Court is pet friendly.
Does 18925 Tepee Court offer parking?
No, 18925 Tepee Court does not offer parking.
Does 18925 Tepee Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18925 Tepee Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18925 Tepee Court have a pool?
No, 18925 Tepee Court does not have a pool.
Does 18925 Tepee Court have accessible units?
No, 18925 Tepee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18925 Tepee Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 18925 Tepee Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with PoolIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City