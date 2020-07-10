18609 Arrowhead Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d155d0b0c3 ----

Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and microwave. Two bedrooms on main level and extra large master bedroom on the lower level. Also has 1 car garage and washer/dryer hookups. Window A/C unit and attic fan. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!



1 Bath

1 Car Garage

3 Bedroom

Carpet

Deck/Patio

Miniblinds

Pets Upon Approval

Stove

Vinyl Flooring

Washer/Dryer Hookups