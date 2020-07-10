All apartments in Independence
18609 Arrowhead Place
18609 Arrowhead Place

18609 E Arrowhead Pl · No Longer Available
Location

18609 E Arrowhead Pl, Independence, MO 64056
Blue Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d155d0b0c3 ----
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and microwave. Two bedrooms on main level and extra large master bedroom on the lower level. Also has 1 car garage and washer/dryer hookups. Window A/C unit and attic fan. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 Bath
1 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

