18500 East 20th Street Court South

18500 E 20th Street Ct, Independence, MO 64057 Bridger
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. Beautiful split level home with all the upgrades: Granite Counter tops - Stainless Steel Appliances - Ceramic Tile - Fenced Yard - 2 Car Garage - Gas Fireplace. Brand new home with 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bath; 4th bedroom in the finished basement with full bathroom and laundry room. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
