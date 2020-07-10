18412 E Blackhawk Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Summer is HERE and we are waiving your application fees - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This recently updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath has everything and more! It includes two car garage, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace in the living room, ceiling fans, a master bedroom, with master bath, a finished basement, a large fenced in yard and deck, and additional storage. Give us call to schedule a showing!