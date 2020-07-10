18412 E Blackhawk Trail

Amenities
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.
Summer is HERE and we are waiving your application fees - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This recently updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath has everything and more! It includes two car garage, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace in the living room, ceiling fans, a master bedroom, with master bath, a finished basement, a large fenced in yard and deck, and additional storage. Give us call to schedule a showing!