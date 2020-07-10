All apartments in Independence
18412 E Blackhawk Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18412 E Blackhawk Trail

18412 Blackhawk Trail · No Longer Available
Location

18412 Blackhawk Trail, Independence, MO 64056
Blue Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Summer is HERE and we are waiving your application fees - use promocode DREAMHOME to apply today! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This recently updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath has everything and more! It includes two car garage, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace in the living room, ceiling fans, a master bedroom, with master bath, a finished basement, a large fenced in yard and deck, and additional storage. Give us call to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18412 E Blackhawk Trail have any available units?
18412 E Blackhawk Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18412 E Blackhawk Trail have?
Some of 18412 E Blackhawk Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18412 E Blackhawk Trail currently offering any rent specials?
18412 E Blackhawk Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18412 E Blackhawk Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 18412 E Blackhawk Trail is pet friendly.
Does 18412 E Blackhawk Trail offer parking?
Yes, 18412 E Blackhawk Trail offers parking.
Does 18412 E Blackhawk Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18412 E Blackhawk Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18412 E Blackhawk Trail have a pool?
No, 18412 E Blackhawk Trail does not have a pool.
Does 18412 E Blackhawk Trail have accessible units?
No, 18412 E Blackhawk Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 18412 E Blackhawk Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 18412 E Blackhawk Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

