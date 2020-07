Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

This home is one you don't want to let slip through your fingers! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home comes with a built-in platform bed in the 3rd bedroom. With an expansive yard just in time for those Spring time barbecues. Located 10 mins from 291 hwy this home is perfect for you! Schedule your viewing today!