Independence, MO
1804 Brookside Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1804 Brookside Ave

1804 South Brookside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1804 South Brookside Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/085320907a ---- Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Features kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, large rooms and off-street parking. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable.Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community's Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Brookside Ave have any available units?
1804 Brookside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 Brookside Ave have?
Some of 1804 Brookside Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Brookside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Brookside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Brookside Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 Brookside Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1804 Brookside Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1804 Brookside Ave offers parking.
Does 1804 Brookside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Brookside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Brookside Ave have a pool?
No, 1804 Brookside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Brookside Ave have accessible units?
No, 1804 Brookside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Brookside Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 Brookside Ave has units with dishwashers.

