1804 Brookside Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/085320907a ---- Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Features kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, large rooms and off-street parking. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable.Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community's Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove