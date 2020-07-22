All apartments in Independence
1709 Milburn Ave.

1709 Millburn · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Millburn, Independence, MO 64056
Blue Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedrooms - 2 bathroom home , equipped kitchen, w/d connections 2 Car garage, Finished Basement w/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Large Deck. - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathroom home , equipped kitchen, w/d connections
2 Car garage, Finished Basement w/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Large Deck.

Rent $995 / Deposit $995

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal done on case by case basis

Call today for a Showing! This will go fast! 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties.

(RLNE5111950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Milburn Ave. have any available units?
1709 Milburn Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 Milburn Ave. have?
Some of 1709 Milburn Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Milburn Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Milburn Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Milburn Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 Milburn Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1709 Milburn Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Milburn Ave. offers parking.
Does 1709 Milburn Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Milburn Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Milburn Ave. have a pool?
No, 1709 Milburn Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Milburn Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1709 Milburn Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Milburn Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Milburn Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
