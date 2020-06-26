All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1706 S. Pearl Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1706 S. Pearl Street
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

1706 S. Pearl Street

1706 South Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1706 South Pearl Street, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Home - Rent Special!! Half off the First Month Rent if Moved in With in 15 Days of approval!!

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

(RLNE4969562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 S. Pearl Street have any available units?
1706 S. Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1706 S. Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
1706 S. Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 S. Pearl Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 S. Pearl Street is pet friendly.
Does 1706 S. Pearl Street offer parking?
No, 1706 S. Pearl Street does not offer parking.
Does 1706 S. Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 S. Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 S. Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 1706 S. Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 1706 S. Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 1706 S. Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 S. Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 S. Pearl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 S. Pearl Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 S. Pearl Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City