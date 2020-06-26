1706 S. Pearl Street

Amenities
3 Bedroom Home - Rent Special!! Half off the First Month Rent if Moved in With in 15 Days of approval!!
Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net.
Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.
We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.
(RLNE4969562)