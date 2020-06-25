1620 South Ralston Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly carport air conditioning carpet

Cute as a button both inside & out! New interior paint and new carpet offer a great homey feel. The kitchen has a passthrough area to the dining room. This home has AC, vaulted ceilings, carport and a great yard! Clean as a whistle. Walking distance to Englewood district shopping, restaurants and cafes!



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.