Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:53 PM

1620 South Ralston Avenue

1620 South Ralston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1620 South Ralston Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute as a button both inside & out! New interior paint and new carpet offer a great homey feel. The kitchen has a passthrough area to the dining room. This home has AC, vaulted ceilings, carport and a great yard! Clean as a whistle. Walking distance to Englewood district shopping, restaurants and cafes!

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 South Ralston Avenue have any available units?
1620 South Ralston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 South Ralston Avenue have?
Some of 1620 South Ralston Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 South Ralston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1620 South Ralston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 South Ralston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 South Ralston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1620 South Ralston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1620 South Ralston Avenue offers parking.
Does 1620 South Ralston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 South Ralston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 South Ralston Avenue have a pool?
No, 1620 South Ralston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1620 South Ralston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1620 South Ralston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 South Ralston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 South Ralston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
