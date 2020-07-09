1603 South Arlington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home has plenty of charm, with lots of upgrades. Roomy dining room with open feel into kitchen and living room with fireplace, and light hardwood floors. Kitchen is beautifully updated with plenty of cabinet space. Two bedrooms on the main level have lots of room to spread out in this lovely home! Large 3rd bedroom located upstairs, with another bath, and a very nice attic space. The partially finished basement has newer carpet. Walk out to fenced back yard and garden area. Detached 2 car garage with extra storage space. This home is going to go fast!



Sorry, no pets.



Please email our leasing department for information on how to view this property. For an application, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Amenities: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Partially finished Basement, Refrigerator, Oven, dishwasher, Covered side Porch, Fireplace, Hardwood Floors.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available 5/22/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.