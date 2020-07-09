All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1603 South Arlington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1603 South Arlington Avenue
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:45 PM

1603 South Arlington Avenue

1603 South Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1603 South Arlington Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Fairland Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home has plenty of charm, with lots of upgrades. Roomy dining room with open feel into kitchen and living room with fireplace, and light hardwood floors. Kitchen is beautifully updated with plenty of cabinet space. Two bedrooms on the main level have lots of room to spread out in this lovely home! Large 3rd bedroom located upstairs, with another bath, and a very nice attic space. The partially finished basement has newer carpet. Walk out to fenced back yard and garden area. Detached 2 car garage with extra storage space. This home is going to go fast!

Sorry, no pets.

Please email our leasing department for information on how to view this property. For an application, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Amenities: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Partially finished Basement, Refrigerator, Oven, dishwasher, Covered side Porch, Fireplace, Hardwood Floors.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available 5/22/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 South Arlington Avenue have any available units?
1603 South Arlington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 South Arlington Avenue have?
Some of 1603 South Arlington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 South Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1603 South Arlington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 South Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1603 South Arlington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 1603 South Arlington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1603 South Arlington Avenue offers parking.
Does 1603 South Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 South Arlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 South Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1603 South Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1603 South Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1603 South Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 South Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 South Arlington Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City