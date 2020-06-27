All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
15704 E T C Lea Rd
15704 E T C Lea Rd

15704 E T C Lea Rd · No Longer Available
Location

15704 E T C Lea Rd, Independence, MO 64050
Valley View

Amenities

15704 E T C Lea Rd Independence, MO 64050
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $825.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Major qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 10 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/762929

App fees differ online.

(RLNE5018702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

