Independence, MO
1543 S Willow Avenue
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

1543 S Willow Avenue

1543 South Willow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1543 South Willow Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1543 S Willow Ave - 1543 S Willow Ave is a 1 bed 1 bath home that's conveniently close to Truman Rd and Hwy 435!

-1 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Carpet
-Covered front porch
-Unfinished basement
-Window units
-Fenced yard

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$650.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$650.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE2620596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 S Willow Avenue have any available units?
1543 S Willow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 S Willow Avenue have?
Some of 1543 S Willow Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 S Willow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1543 S Willow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 S Willow Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1543 S Willow Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1543 S Willow Avenue offer parking?
No, 1543 S Willow Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1543 S Willow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1543 S Willow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 S Willow Avenue have a pool?
No, 1543 S Willow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1543 S Willow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1543 S Willow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 S Willow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1543 S Willow Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

