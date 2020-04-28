All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 15201 East Mayes Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
15201 East Mayes Road
Last updated July 17 2019 at 8:54 PM

15201 East Mayes Road

15201 East Mayes Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15201 East Mayes Road, Independence, MO 64050
Mill Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom home on approximately 3/4 acre with lots of trees. This house has possible in-law quarters on entry level, which includes bedroom, kitchen, family room and 1/2 bath. Upstairs has a nice large living room/dining room combo that
has french doors that lead to the deck to hang out and enjoy nature. The main kitchen is upstairs as well and offers updated cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances and laminate wood look flooring. This unique floor plan and country like setting will go fast so please schedule your self guided tour and Apply today!

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15201 East Mayes Road have any available units?
15201 East Mayes Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 15201 East Mayes Road have?
Some of 15201 East Mayes Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15201 East Mayes Road currently offering any rent specials?
15201 East Mayes Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15201 East Mayes Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15201 East Mayes Road is pet friendly.
Does 15201 East Mayes Road offer parking?
No, 15201 East Mayes Road does not offer parking.
Does 15201 East Mayes Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15201 East Mayes Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15201 East Mayes Road have a pool?
No, 15201 East Mayes Road does not have a pool.
Does 15201 East Mayes Road have accessible units?
No, 15201 East Mayes Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15201 East Mayes Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15201 East Mayes Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City