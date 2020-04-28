15201 East Mayes Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom home on approximately 3/4 acre with lots of trees. This house has possible in-law quarters on entry level, which includes bedroom, kitchen, family room and 1/2 bath. Upstairs has a nice large living room/dining room combo that

has french doors that lead to the deck to hang out and enjoy nature. The main kitchen is upstairs as well and offers updated cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances and laminate wood look flooring. This unique floor plan and country like setting will go fast so please schedule your self guided tour and Apply today!



"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”



CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.