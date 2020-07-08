1514 South Logan Avenue

Amenities

Adorable home in Independence features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Home features great hardwood floors through majority of the home. Spacious eat-in-kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage. Great sized bedrooms, and unfinished basement.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available 6/26/19



