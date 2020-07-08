All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1514 South Logan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1514 South Logan Avenue
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:55 PM

1514 South Logan Avenue

1514 S Logan Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1514 S Logan Ave, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable home in Independence features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Home features great hardwood floors through majority of the home. Spacious eat-in-kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage. Great sized bedrooms, and unfinished basement.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available 6/26/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 South Logan Avenue have any available units?
1514 South Logan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1514 South Logan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1514 South Logan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 South Logan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 South Logan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1514 South Logan Avenue offer parking?
No, 1514 South Logan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1514 South Logan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 South Logan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 South Logan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1514 South Logan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1514 South Logan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1514 South Logan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 South Logan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 South Logan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 South Logan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1514 South Logan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City