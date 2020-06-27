14614 E 39th St S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A true "must see" rental property from American Real PM, please contact Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info today on how to rent this spacious, newly renovated property. This home really has it all! Main kitchen boasts new countertops, new tile and owner will provide new appliances including dishwasher. Spacious bedrooms, new hardwoods, new carpet, fresh paint inside and out, new back deck, covered front porch, replacement windows, off street parking, automatic single car garage are many of the highlights. Property also has multiple large bedrooms, big enough for king beds, huge finished basement with 2nd kitchen and living room along with bedrooms and bath. Tons of storage and large utility room with sink. Call this place home today for only $1445/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.