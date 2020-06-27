All apartments in Independence
14614 E 39th St S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14614 E 39th St S

14614 East 39th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

14614 East 39th Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A true "must see" rental property from American Real PM, please contact Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info today on how to rent this spacious, newly renovated property. This home really has it all! Main kitchen boasts new countertops, new tile and owner will provide new appliances including dishwasher. Spacious bedrooms, new hardwoods, new carpet, fresh paint inside and out, new back deck, covered front porch, replacement windows, off street parking, automatic single car garage are many of the highlights. Property also has multiple large bedrooms, big enough for king beds, huge finished basement with 2nd kitchen and living room along with bedrooms and bath. Tons of storage and large utility room with sink. Call this place home today for only $1445/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14614 E 39th St S have any available units?
14614 E 39th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 14614 E 39th St S have?
Some of 14614 E 39th St S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14614 E 39th St S currently offering any rent specials?
14614 E 39th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14614 E 39th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 14614 E 39th St S is pet friendly.
Does 14614 E 39th St S offer parking?
Yes, 14614 E 39th St S offers parking.
Does 14614 E 39th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14614 E 39th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14614 E 39th St S have a pool?
No, 14614 E 39th St S does not have a pool.
Does 14614 E 39th St S have accessible units?
No, 14614 E 39th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 14614 E 39th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14614 E 39th St S has units with dishwashers.
