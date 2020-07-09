All apartments in Independence
14501 East 35th Street South
14501 East 35th Street South

14501 East 35th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

14501 East 35th Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Amenities

This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage home in Independence has plenty of space to spread out in. Large open living room flows right into the dining room adjoining the kitchen. Kitchen has gorgeous cabinets, ample counter space, and brand new stainless steel appliances. All three bedrooms are generously sized. The new master bath has been completely remodeled. Hall bathroom has a big tub. Basement has tons of room for storage. Washer and dryer included in the home. Large fenced backyard for family, pets, and entertaining. Close to everything!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14501 East 35th Street South have any available units?
14501 East 35th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 14501 East 35th Street South have?
Some of 14501 East 35th Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14501 East 35th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
14501 East 35th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14501 East 35th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 14501 East 35th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 14501 East 35th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 14501 East 35th Street South offers parking.
Does 14501 East 35th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14501 East 35th Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14501 East 35th Street South have a pool?
No, 14501 East 35th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 14501 East 35th Street South have accessible units?
No, 14501 East 35th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 14501 East 35th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 14501 East 35th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.

