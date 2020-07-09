14501 East 35th Street South

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage home in Independence has plenty of space to spread out in. Large open living room flows right into the dining room adjoining the kitchen. Kitchen has gorgeous cabinets, ample counter space, and brand new stainless steel appliances. All three bedrooms are generously sized. The new master bath has been completely remodeled. Hall bathroom has a big tub. Basement has tons of room for storage. Washer and dryer included in the home. Large fenced backyard for family, pets, and entertaining. Close to everything!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

