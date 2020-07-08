1401 North Hocker Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautifully redone 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Independence is ready for you. Living room is open to the Kitchen that features a stove and refrigerator. There's an additional room with corner fireplace off the Kitchen which is great for entertaining. You could also convert into a nice den or office space. All new flooring and paint. The three bedrooms are on main floor. Large basement with finished bonus room and full bath and unfinished space for storage. Washer/Dryer hookups in home too. Covered porch opens to a fenced backyard and makes a perfect spot for sitting and enjoying the evenings.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.