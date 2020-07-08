All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1401 North Hocker Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1401 North Hocker Avenue
Last updated January 8 2020 at 3:24 PM

1401 North Hocker Avenue

1401 North Hocker Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1401 North Hocker Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautifully redone 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Independence is ready for you. Living room is open to the Kitchen that features a stove and refrigerator. There's an additional room with corner fireplace off the Kitchen which is great for entertaining. You could also convert into a nice den or office space. All new flooring and paint. The three bedrooms are on main floor. Large basement with finished bonus room and full bath and unfinished space for storage. Washer/Dryer hookups in home too. Covered porch opens to a fenced backyard and makes a perfect spot for sitting and enjoying the evenings.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 North Hocker Avenue have any available units?
1401 North Hocker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 North Hocker Avenue have?
Some of 1401 North Hocker Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 North Hocker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1401 North Hocker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 North Hocker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 North Hocker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1401 North Hocker Avenue offer parking?
No, 1401 North Hocker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1401 North Hocker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 North Hocker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 North Hocker Avenue have a pool?
No, 1401 North Hocker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1401 North Hocker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1401 North Hocker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 North Hocker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 North Hocker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with PoolIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City