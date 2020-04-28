13805 E. 38th Ter. S.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Remodeled Rental Home - Make sure you add this to your list of properties to check out today!



Featuring 3 nice sized bedrooms, beautiful hardwood floors and tons of updates throughout, this adorable home is sure to go quick!



This home has received a number of updates, including new stainless steel appliances and fixtures in the kitchen. A completely remodeled bathroom, top to bottom, that is sure to impress. Each bedroom is a great size, offering more than enough room for the entire family!



The home is also located close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5611203)