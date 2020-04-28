All apartments in Independence
13805 E. 38th Ter. S.

13805 East 38th Terrace South · No Longer Available
Location

13805 East 38th Terrace South, Independence, MO 64055
Luff

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Remodeled Rental Home - Make sure you add this to your list of properties to check out today!

Featuring 3 nice sized bedrooms, beautiful hardwood floors and tons of updates throughout, this adorable home is sure to go quick!

This home has received a number of updates, including new stainless steel appliances and fixtures in the kitchen. A completely remodeled bathroom, top to bottom, that is sure to impress. Each bedroom is a great size, offering more than enough room for the entire family!

The home is also located close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5611203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13805 E. 38th Ter. S. have any available units?
13805 E. 38th Ter. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 13805 E. 38th Ter. S. have?
Some of 13805 E. 38th Ter. S.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13805 E. 38th Ter. S. currently offering any rent specials?
13805 E. 38th Ter. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13805 E. 38th Ter. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13805 E. 38th Ter. S. is pet friendly.
Does 13805 E. 38th Ter. S. offer parking?
No, 13805 E. 38th Ter. S. does not offer parking.
Does 13805 E. 38th Ter. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13805 E. 38th Ter. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13805 E. 38th Ter. S. have a pool?
No, 13805 E. 38th Ter. S. does not have a pool.
Does 13805 E. 38th Ter. S. have accessible units?
No, 13805 E. 38th Ter. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 13805 E. 38th Ter. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13805 E. 38th Ter. S. does not have units with dishwashers.

