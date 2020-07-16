All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 13704 E 41st Ter S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
13704 E 41st Ter S
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

13704 E 41st Ter S

13704 East 41st Terrace South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13704 East 41st Terrace South, Independence, MO 64055
Luff

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A must see rental from American Real PM! Please call our Leasing Line at 816-336-9995 to schedule a self-guided tour. This cute ranch home was just renovated with fresh paint and new carpet throughout interior. This home has ample natural light and is located on a quiet street with great access to parks, entertainment districts and major highways. Property boasts many nice amenities including central heating and cooling, fridge and range included, off street parking with single automatic garage, nice front and backyard with shed and tons of storage space in basement. Schools are John W. Luff Elementary - Pioneer Ridge Middle - Truman High School. Call this place home today for only $1049. Tenants pay for ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. $20 maintenance reduction program helps reduce utility costs and lessen maintenance on HVAC system. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13704 E 41st Ter S have any available units?
13704 E 41st Ter S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 13704 E 41st Ter S have?
Some of 13704 E 41st Ter S's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13704 E 41st Ter S currently offering any rent specials?
13704 E 41st Ter S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13704 E 41st Ter S pet-friendly?
Yes, 13704 E 41st Ter S is pet friendly.
Does 13704 E 41st Ter S offer parking?
Yes, 13704 E 41st Ter S offers parking.
Does 13704 E 41st Ter S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13704 E 41st Ter S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13704 E 41st Ter S have a pool?
No, 13704 E 41st Ter S does not have a pool.
Does 13704 E 41st Ter S have accessible units?
No, 13704 E 41st Ter S does not have accessible units.
Does 13704 E 41st Ter S have units with dishwashers?
No, 13704 E 41st Ter S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with PoolsIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MO
Grandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City