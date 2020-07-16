13704 E 41st Ter S

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A must see rental from American Real PM! Please call our Leasing Line at 816-336-9995 to schedule a self-guided tour. This cute ranch home was just renovated with fresh paint and new carpet throughout interior. This home has ample natural light and is located on a quiet street with great access to parks, entertainment districts and major highways. Property boasts many nice amenities including central heating and cooling, fridge and range included, off street parking with single automatic garage, nice front and backyard with shed and tons of storage space in basement. Schools are John W. Luff Elementary - Pioneer Ridge Middle - Truman High School. Call this place home today for only $1049. Tenants pay for ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. $20 maintenance reduction program helps reduce utility costs and lessen maintenance on HVAC system. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.