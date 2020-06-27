All apartments in Independence
Location

1327 S Crane St, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
online portal
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
1327 S Crane St Available 08/05/19 Ranch home in the friendly Benton neighborhood! - 1 Car Garage
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

Recently updated with new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, and new flooring throughout the home! The home has an unfinished basement and a large backyard!

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

(RLNE5065113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1327 S Crane St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Some of 1327 S Crane St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
1327 S Crane St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 1327 S Crane St is pet friendly.
Yes, 1327 S Crane St offers parking.
No, 1327 S Crane St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 1327 S Crane St does not have a pool.
No, 1327 S Crane St does not have accessible units.
No, 1327 S Crane St does not have units with dishwashers.
