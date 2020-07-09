1319 South McHenry Avenue

Amenities

This fantastic 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom raised ranch in Independence has lots of updates! The doorbell is a Nest that can be programmed to your smartphone. Large living room that opens to the eat-in Kitchen. Kitchen has new backsplash and quartz countertops. Home features hardwood throughout. All three bedrooms are on the main floor. There's an unfinished basement for storage and furnished washer/dryer. Two garage door openers along with one keypad for extra convenience.

The backyard has a nice deck that opens to plenty of space to spread out in! A large shed out back provides additional storage.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



