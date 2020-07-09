All apartments in Independence
Last updated December 12 2019 at 10:52 PM

1319 South McHenry Avenue

1319 South Mchenry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1319 South Mchenry Avenue, Independence, MO 64057
Bridger

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This fantastic 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom raised ranch in Independence has lots of updates! The doorbell is a Nest that can be programmed to your smartphone. Large living room that opens to the eat-in Kitchen. Kitchen has new backsplash and quartz countertops. Home features hardwood throughout. All three bedrooms are on the main floor. There's an unfinished basement for storage and furnished washer/dryer. Two garage door openers along with one keypad for extra convenience.
The backyard has a nice deck that opens to plenty of space to spread out in! A large shed out back provides additional storage.
This one will go fast!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!
YouTube Video URL --

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 South McHenry Avenue have any available units?
1319 South McHenry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 South McHenry Avenue have?
Some of 1319 South McHenry Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 South McHenry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1319 South McHenry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 South McHenry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 South McHenry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1319 South McHenry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1319 South McHenry Avenue offers parking.
Does 1319 South McHenry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1319 South McHenry Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 South McHenry Avenue have a pool?
No, 1319 South McHenry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1319 South McHenry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1319 South McHenry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 South McHenry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 South McHenry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

