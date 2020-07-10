1317 North Cottage Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. This home has hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms. Main floor has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, all bedrooms have ceiling fans. Kitchen has all appliances including build in microwave and has been upgraded with ceramic tile flooring - eat in kitchen walks out onto a beautiful deck and view of the backyard. Through the garage, you can access the basement which has been finished with a 4th bedroom. Basement walks out to a patio and backyard - laundry room is located in the storage area of the basement. 2 car garage with opener/remotes located close to 24 highway and the Harry S Truman Museum.