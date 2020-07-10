All apartments in Independence
1317 North Cottage Street
1317 North Cottage Street

1317 North Cottage Street · No Longer Available
Location

1317 North Cottage Street, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. This home has hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms. Main floor has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, all bedrooms have ceiling fans. Kitchen has all appliances including build in microwave and has been upgraded with ceramic tile flooring - eat in kitchen walks out onto a beautiful deck and view of the backyard. Through the garage, you can access the basement which has been finished with a 4th bedroom. Basement walks out to a patio and backyard - laundry room is located in the storage area of the basement. 2 car garage with opener/remotes located close to 24 highway and the Harry S Truman Museum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 North Cottage Street have any available units?
1317 North Cottage Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 North Cottage Street have?
Some of 1317 North Cottage Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 North Cottage Street currently offering any rent specials?
1317 North Cottage Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 North Cottage Street pet-friendly?
No, 1317 North Cottage Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 1317 North Cottage Street offer parking?
Yes, 1317 North Cottage Street offers parking.
Does 1317 North Cottage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 North Cottage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 North Cottage Street have a pool?
No, 1317 North Cottage Street does not have a pool.
Does 1317 North Cottage Street have accessible units?
No, 1317 North Cottage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 North Cottage Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 North Cottage Street does not have units with dishwashers.

