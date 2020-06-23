All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 12908 East 40 Terrace South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
12908 East 40 Terrace South
Last updated May 6 2019 at 9:05 PM

12908 East 40 Terrace South

12908 East 40th Terrace South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12908 East 40th Terrace South, Independence, MO 64055
Luff

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive half off your first month's rent if leased and moved in before June 5th!
Complete remodel. 3 br 2 bath 2 car big garage. Home has nice big fenced in backyard in a great neighborhood. Beautiful renovation in the kitchen and bathrooms. Amazing hardwood floors throughout.

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12908 East 40 Terrace South have any available units?
12908 East 40 Terrace South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 12908 East 40 Terrace South have?
Some of 12908 East 40 Terrace South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12908 East 40 Terrace South currently offering any rent specials?
12908 East 40 Terrace South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12908 East 40 Terrace South pet-friendly?
Yes, 12908 East 40 Terrace South is pet friendly.
Does 12908 East 40 Terrace South offer parking?
Yes, 12908 East 40 Terrace South does offer parking.
Does 12908 East 40 Terrace South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12908 East 40 Terrace South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12908 East 40 Terrace South have a pool?
No, 12908 East 40 Terrace South does not have a pool.
Does 12908 East 40 Terrace South have accessible units?
No, 12908 East 40 Terrace South does not have accessible units.
Does 12908 East 40 Terrace South have units with dishwashers?
No, 12908 East 40 Terrace South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City