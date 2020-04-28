All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 12513 East 49th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
12513 East 49th Street South
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:14 PM

12513 East 49th Street South

12513 E 49th St S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12513 E 49th St S, Independence, MO 64055
Chapel

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely remodeled home in Independence MO just off of Blue Ridge Blvd!
Move into this nice, well-maintained neighborhood!
There are three bedrooms, 1 bath, living room and an eat-in kitchen.
All new flooring!
Carpet in the living room and all three bedrooms!
All interior surfaces have been painted!
Kitchen cabinets have new doors and drawers.
Kitchen comes fully equipped with brand new Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Dishwasher and built in Microwave!
The bathroom has a new tub and shower surround.
There is a one-car garage that's nice enough to make into another room.
It has a full basement for all your storage needs.
The exterior of the home has been freshly painted!
Hurry now and come take a look at this rental before it's gone!
Tenants pay all utilities and maintain lawn care and snow removal.
No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12513 East 49th Street South have any available units?
12513 East 49th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 12513 East 49th Street South have?
Some of 12513 East 49th Street South's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12513 East 49th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
12513 East 49th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12513 East 49th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 12513 East 49th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 12513 East 49th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 12513 East 49th Street South offers parking.
Does 12513 East 49th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12513 East 49th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12513 East 49th Street South have a pool?
No, 12513 East 49th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 12513 East 49th Street South have accessible units?
No, 12513 East 49th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 12513 East 49th Street South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12513 East 49th Street South has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City