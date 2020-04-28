12513 East 49th Street South

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Completely remodeled home in Independence MO just off of Blue Ridge Blvd!

Move into this nice, well-maintained neighborhood!

There are three bedrooms, 1 bath, living room and an eat-in kitchen.

All new flooring!

Carpet in the living room and all three bedrooms!

All interior surfaces have been painted!

Kitchen cabinets have new doors and drawers.

Kitchen comes fully equipped with brand new Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Dishwasher and built in Microwave!

The bathroom has a new tub and shower surround.

There is a one-car garage that's nice enough to make into another room.

It has a full basement for all your storage needs.

The exterior of the home has been freshly painted!

Hurry now and come take a look at this rental before it's gone!

Tenants pay all utilities and maintain lawn care and snow removal.

No pets please.