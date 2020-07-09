12401 East 51 Street South

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Available Now! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Independence has plenty to offer! This home sits atop a hill on large lot with oversized driveway for lots of parking. This all-brick home has a lot of charm. Walk in the front door into your living room with hardwood floors. Great for entertaining. This flows right into your kitchen. Kitchen features lots of cabinet and counter space and all the appliances provided! The best surprise is the huge bedroom all on it's own on the 2nd floor! This would make a great Master bedroom or playroom. So many possibilities! Nice fenced backyard for relaxing. Must see!!



Sorry, no pets at this time.



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 11/25/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.