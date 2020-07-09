All apartments in Independence
12401 East 51 Street South
Last updated December 9 2019 at 4:15 PM

12401 East 51 Street South

12401 East 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

12401 East 51st Street, Independence, MO 64055
Chapel

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Available Now! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Independence has plenty to offer! This home sits atop a hill on large lot with oversized driveway for lots of parking. This all-brick home has a lot of charm. Walk in the front door into your living room with hardwood floors. Great for entertaining. This flows right into your kitchen. Kitchen features lots of cabinet and counter space and all the appliances provided! The best surprise is the huge bedroom all on it's own on the 2nd floor! This would make a great Master bedroom or playroom. So many possibilities! Nice fenced backyard for relaxing. Must see!!

Sorry, no pets at this time.

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 11/25/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12401 East 51 Street South have any available units?
12401 East 51 Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 12401 East 51 Street South currently offering any rent specials?
12401 East 51 Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12401 East 51 Street South pet-friendly?
No, 12401 East 51 Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 12401 East 51 Street South offer parking?
Yes, 12401 East 51 Street South offers parking.
Does 12401 East 51 Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12401 East 51 Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12401 East 51 Street South have a pool?
No, 12401 East 51 Street South does not have a pool.
Does 12401 East 51 Street South have accessible units?
No, 12401 East 51 Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 12401 East 51 Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 12401 East 51 Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12401 East 51 Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 12401 East 51 Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

