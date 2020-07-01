All apartments in Independence
1224 West 24th Street

1224 West 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1224 West 24th Street, Independence, MO 64052
Santa Fe

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
The beautifully remodeled and completely updated home will be perfect for your family. New carpet and tile flooring throughout. The kitchen is updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. It also has an attached 2 car garage and a fenced backyard. The rent is $1,450/mo and the security deposit is $1,450. Pets are allowed, a maximum of two allowed at an additional $25/mo. Dogs must be under 60 pounds. There is a $100 non-refundable pet fee and $100 pet deposit per pet. The application can be found at www.atlas.rentals or you can call our leasing manager at 816-410-8800. There is a $30 applicaion fee per resident 18+ yeas old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 West 24th Street have any available units?
1224 West 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 West 24th Street have?
Some of 1224 West 24th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 West 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1224 West 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 West 24th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 West 24th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1224 West 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1224 West 24th Street offers parking.
Does 1224 West 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 West 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 West 24th Street have a pool?
No, 1224 West 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1224 West 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 1224 West 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 West 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 West 24th Street has units with dishwashers.

