1224 West 24th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

The beautifully remodeled and completely updated home will be perfect for your family. New carpet and tile flooring throughout. The kitchen is updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. It also has an attached 2 car garage and a fenced backyard. The rent is $1,450/mo and the security deposit is $1,450. Pets are allowed, a maximum of two allowed at an additional $25/mo. Dogs must be under 60 pounds. There is a $100 non-refundable pet fee and $100 pet deposit per pet. The application can be found at www.atlas.rentals or you can call our leasing manager at 816-410-8800. There is a $30 applicaion fee per resident 18+ yeas old.