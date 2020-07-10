All apartments in Independence
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1221 N Pleasant

1221 North Pleasant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1221 North Pleasant Street, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a1e0aa0a2 ---- Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath home with bonus room that can be used as a 2nd bedroom. Also features kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove, living room, dining room, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups on main level, off-street parking and nice yard. New Central Air being installed. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Bedroom Bonus Room Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

