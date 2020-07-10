1221 N Pleasant

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a1e0aa0a2 ---- Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath home with bonus room that can be used as a 2nd bedroom. Also features kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove, living room, dining room, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups on main level, off-street parking and nice yard. New Central Air being installed. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Bedroom Bonus Room Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement