All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 11619 E 16th Street S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
11619 E 16th Street S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11619 E 16th Street S

11619 E 16th St S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11619 E 16th St S, Independence, MO 64050
Procter

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Townhome - Property Id: 87187

craigslist - Map data OpenStreetMap
(google map)

2BR / 1Ba 624ft2 available now

duplex
w/d hookups
off-street parking
Newly renovated 2 bedroom duplex. Available for immediate move in. Exterior all brick and vinyl windows for energy efficiency.

- 2 bedrooms - both are a good size
- 1 bathroom
- Hardwood floors throughout
- White refrigerator included
- White range included
- Beautiful vinyl plank flooring
- Beautiful new tile backsplash
- Freshly painted white cabinets
- Modern faucet in kitchen sink
- Beautiful tile surround in bathroom
- Large unfinished basement
- Washer/dryer connections
- Central air
- Gas furnace
- Off street parking

LAWN MAINTENANCE PROVIDED!!!

Monthly rent: $695.00
Security deposit: $695.00 - with approved credit
Application fee: $25.00 per person over the age of 18

Jackson (816) 564-9315
Christina (913) 912-0403
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87187
Property Id 87187

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4723942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11619 E 16th Street S have any available units?
11619 E 16th Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 11619 E 16th Street S have?
Some of 11619 E 16th Street S's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11619 E 16th Street S currently offering any rent specials?
11619 E 16th Street S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11619 E 16th Street S pet-friendly?
No, 11619 E 16th Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 11619 E 16th Street S offer parking?
No, 11619 E 16th Street S does not offer parking.
Does 11619 E 16th Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11619 E 16th Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11619 E 16th Street S have a pool?
No, 11619 E 16th Street S does not have a pool.
Does 11619 E 16th Street S have accessible units?
No, 11619 E 16th Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 11619 E 16th Street S have units with dishwashers?
No, 11619 E 16th Street S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City