11619 E 16th Street S

duplex w/d hookups off-street parking Newly renovated 2 bedroom duplex. Available for immediate move in. Exterior all brick and vinyl windows for energy efficiency.
- 2 bedrooms - both are a good size - 1 bathroom - Hardwood floors throughout - White refrigerator included - White range included - Beautiful vinyl plank flooring - Beautiful new tile backsplash - Freshly painted white cabinets - Modern faucet in kitchen sink - Beautiful tile surround in bathroom - Large unfinished basement - Washer/dryer connections - Central air - Gas furnace - Off street parking
LAWN MAINTENANCE PROVIDED!!!
Monthly rent: $695.00 Security deposit: $695.00 - with approved credit Application fee: $25.00 per person over the age of 18
Jackson (816) 564-9315 Christina (913) 912-0403 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87187 Property Id 87187
No Dogs Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
