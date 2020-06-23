11619 E 16th Street S

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

2 Bedroom Townhome - Property Id: 87187



2BR / 1Ba 624ft2 available now



duplex

w/d hookups

off-street parking

Newly renovated 2 bedroom duplex. Available for immediate move in. Exterior all brick and vinyl windows for energy efficiency.



- 2 bedrooms - both are a good size

- 1 bathroom

- Hardwood floors throughout

- White refrigerator included

- White range included

- Beautiful vinyl plank flooring

- Beautiful new tile backsplash

- Freshly painted white cabinets

- Modern faucet in kitchen sink

- Beautiful tile surround in bathroom

- Large unfinished basement

- Washer/dryer connections

- Central air

- Gas furnace

- Off street parking



LAWN MAINTENANCE PROVIDED!!!



Monthly rent: $695.00

Security deposit: $695.00 - with approved credit

Application fee: $25.00 per person over the age of 18



Jackson (816) 564-9315

Christina (913) 912-0403

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87187

No Dogs Allowed



