11431 Highridge Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This adorable home is located in the Raytown School District. It\'s close to freeway access, shopping and entertainment.



The main living room and dining area offer gorgeous hardwood floors, large open windows, and a semi-open floorplan. The living room has a brick detail, wood burning fireplace and the dining area includes a ceiling fan!



The kitchen offers new appliances fixtures and updates.



Both bathrooms have new vanities and modern updates.



All three bedrooms feature hardwood flooring and ceiling fans.



This amazing home even has a giant basement with W/D hookups. It\'s great for storage! The mudroom is a great catch-all for backpacks and muddy shoes!



The covered patio and fenced in yard make this perfect for you! The mature landscaping offers plenty of shade during those hot, summer months. This home does also have a one car garage.



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. homeriverkansascity.com



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1050.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $950.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $600.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.

Security Deposit: 1050

Parking: 1 Car Garage

Lease Length: 12 month

Subdivision: N/A

Nearest Cross Street: Sterling Ave & E 39th St

Square Footage: 1180

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/1/31

House Number: 11431

Bathroom: 1.5

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Service or companion animals only

Utilities Included: none

Price Specials: none



