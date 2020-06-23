All apartments in Independence
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

11431 Highridge Dr

11431 Highridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11431 Highridge Drive, Independence, MO 64052
South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e3dbb10f1 ----
This adorable home is located in the Raytown School District. It\'s close to freeway access, shopping and entertainment.

The main living room and dining area offer gorgeous hardwood floors, large open windows, and a semi-open floorplan. The living room has a brick detail, wood burning fireplace and the dining area includes a ceiling fan!

The kitchen offers new appliances fixtures and updates.

Both bathrooms have new vanities and modern updates.

All three bedrooms feature hardwood flooring and ceiling fans.

This amazing home even has a giant basement with W/D hookups. It\'s great for storage! The mudroom is a great catch-all for backpacks and muddy shoes!

The covered patio and fenced in yard make this perfect for you! The mature landscaping offers plenty of shade during those hot, summer months. This home does also have a one car garage.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. homeriverkansascity.com

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1050.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $950.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $600.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.
Security Deposit: 1050
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Length: 12 month
Subdivision: N/A
Nearest Cross Street: Sterling Ave & E 39th St
Square Footage: 1180
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/1/31
House Number: 11431
Bathroom: 1.5
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Service or companion animals only
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: none

Hardwood Floor
No Cats
Wood Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11431 Highridge Dr have any available units?
11431 Highridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 11431 Highridge Dr have?
Some of 11431 Highridge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11431 Highridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11431 Highridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11431 Highridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11431 Highridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11431 Highridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11431 Highridge Dr does offer parking.
Does 11431 Highridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11431 Highridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11431 Highridge Dr have a pool?
No, 11431 Highridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11431 Highridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 11431 Highridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11431 Highridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11431 Highridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
