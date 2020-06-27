All apartments in Independence
11411 East 14th Street South
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

11411 East 14th Street South

11411 E 14th St S · No Longer Available
Location

11411 E 14th St S, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/30/19 This charming 2 bedroom is a great starter home. Newly updated kitchen. Fresh paint and new carpet. Hardwood floor in living room. Fireplace. Spacious basement for storage. Nice deck for summer BBQ's! Email me today for a showing!
*We do not accept housing vouchers

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/independence-mo?lid=12353529

(RLNE4979636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11411 East 14th Street South have any available units?
11411 East 14th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 11411 East 14th Street South have?
Some of 11411 East 14th Street South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11411 East 14th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
11411 East 14th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11411 East 14th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 11411 East 14th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 11411 East 14th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 11411 East 14th Street South offers parking.
Does 11411 East 14th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11411 East 14th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11411 East 14th Street South have a pool?
No, 11411 East 14th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 11411 East 14th Street South have accessible units?
No, 11411 East 14th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 11411 East 14th Street South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11411 East 14th Street South has units with dishwashers.
