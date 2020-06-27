11411 East 14th Street South

Available 06/30/19 This charming 2 bedroom is a great starter home. Newly updated kitchen. Fresh paint and new carpet. Hardwood floor in living room. Fireplace. Spacious basement for storage. Nice deck for summer BBQ's! Email me today for a showing! *We do not accept housing vouchers
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/independence-mo?lid=12353529
(RLNE4979636)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
