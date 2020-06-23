All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 11335 Highridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
11335 Highridge Dr
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:03 PM

11335 Highridge Dr

11335 Highridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11335 Highridge Drive, Independence, MO 64052
South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c6d318603b ---- This adorable 3 bed 2 bathroom home is ready and waiting for you to move in!

Centrally located to restaurants, shopping and parks; making your weekday shopping convenient and weekend fun easy!

This home was newly renovated and offers beautiful hardwood floors, custom tile in the bathrooms and new stainless steel appliances!

The living space offers tons room for entertaining and has a gorgeous wood burning stone fireplace!

The kitchen is light and bright with gorgeous white cabinets and beautiful light granite counter.

From the kitchen you can go directly onto the covered side patio that has custom rock and landscaping and leads into the HUGE fenced yard!

Each of the 3 bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors, bright windows and built-in ceiling fans!

Below the main living area is an enormous 2 car garage providing space for your cars and extra storage! This is where you can also find hookups for your washer and dryer!

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1150.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $1050.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $700.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

**Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet.
We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1150 Parking: 2 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Nearest Cross Street: East 40th St S & Valley Way Square Footage: 1944 Virtual Tour: Coming Soon! Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/8/1 House Number: 11335 Bathroom: 2 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Balcony Deck Or Patio Granite Countertop Hardwood Floor Storage Space Wood Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11335 Highridge Dr have any available units?
11335 Highridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 11335 Highridge Dr have?
Some of 11335 Highridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11335 Highridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11335 Highridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11335 Highridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11335 Highridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11335 Highridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11335 Highridge Dr does offer parking.
Does 11335 Highridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11335 Highridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11335 Highridge Dr have a pool?
No, 11335 Highridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11335 Highridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 11335 Highridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11335 Highridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11335 Highridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City