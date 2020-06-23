11335 Highridge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c6d318603b ---- This adorable 3 bed 2 bathroom home is ready and waiting for you to move in!



Centrally located to restaurants, shopping and parks; making your weekday shopping convenient and weekend fun easy!



This home was newly renovated and offers beautiful hardwood floors, custom tile in the bathrooms and new stainless steel appliances!



The living space offers tons room for entertaining and has a gorgeous wood burning stone fireplace!



The kitchen is light and bright with gorgeous white cabinets and beautiful light granite counter.



From the kitchen you can go directly onto the covered side patio that has custom rock and landscaping and leads into the HUGE fenced yard!



Each of the 3 bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors, bright windows and built-in ceiling fans!



Below the main living area is an enormous 2 car garage providing space for your cars and extra storage! This is where you can also find hookups for your washer and dryer!



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1150.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $1050.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $700.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



**Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet.

We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1150 Parking: 2 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Nearest Cross Street: East 40th St S & Valley Way Square Footage: 1944 Virtual Tour: Coming Soon! Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/8/1 House Number: 11335 Bathroom: 2 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Balcony Deck Or Patio Granite Countertop Hardwood Floor Storage Space Wood Fireplace