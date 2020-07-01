Amenities

1108 S Harris Ave (PRICE REDUCED)! - 1108 S Harris Ave is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in Independence, MO!



-3 bed

-1 bath

-New fridge

-New stove

-New carpet

-Fresh paint

-Family room nook

-Unfinished basement

-All season front porch

-Partially fenced yard

-Shed

-Carport



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$895.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$895.00 security deposit upon approval

$300.00 non-refundable pet fee

$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- No felonies for violent crimes

-Income of 3x one month's rent



