Independence, MO
1108 S Harris Ave
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

1108 S Harris Ave

1108 South Harris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1108 South Harris Avenue, Independence, MO 64054
Carlisle

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
1108 S Harris Ave (PRICE REDUCED)! - 1108 S Harris Ave is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in Independence, MO!

-3 bed
-1 bath
-New fridge
-New stove
-New carpet
-Fresh paint
-Family room nook
-Unfinished basement
-All season front porch
-Partially fenced yard
-Shed
-Carport

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$895.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$895.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes
-Income of 3x one month's rent

(RLNE5431429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 S Harris Ave have any available units?
1108 S Harris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 S Harris Ave have?
Some of 1108 S Harris Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 S Harris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1108 S Harris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 S Harris Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 S Harris Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1108 S Harris Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1108 S Harris Ave offers parking.
Does 1108 S Harris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 S Harris Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 S Harris Ave have a pool?
No, 1108 S Harris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1108 S Harris Ave have accessible units?
No, 1108 S Harris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 S Harris Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 S Harris Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

