Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1105 E Sea Ave
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:44 AM

1105 E Sea Ave

1105 East Sea Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1105 East Sea Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Benton

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
What a great Independence Duplex. Property does have 2 bedrooms/1 bathrooms. Fort Osage School District. This property will be great for your family or empty nesters. Property does have a basement and one car garage. You do not want to miss out, so schedule your showing for this property today!

Website www.plaidpm.com
Appliances included, refrigerator, stove.

This apartment/duplex has a nice open kitchen with room for small table and a living space with 2 bedrooms. 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Great location close to shopping, school and major highways off 23rd street in Independence.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 Per Person application Fee, our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application fees are NON-Refundable. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 E Sea Ave have any available units?
1105 E Sea Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 E Sea Ave have?
Some of 1105 E Sea Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 E Sea Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1105 E Sea Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 E Sea Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1105 E Sea Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 1105 E Sea Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1105 E Sea Ave offers parking.
Does 1105 E Sea Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 E Sea Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 E Sea Ave have a pool?
No, 1105 E Sea Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1105 E Sea Ave have accessible units?
No, 1105 E Sea Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 E Sea Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 E Sea Ave has units with dishwashers.
