Independence, MO
11005 E 19th St
11005 E 19th St

11005 East 19th Street South · No Longer Available
11005 East 19th Street South, Independence, MO 64052
Newly Updated!! 1 bedroom/ 1 bath Duplex in Independence - $550 Rent / $550 deposit / Duplex - 1 bedroom / 1 bath - equipped kitchen; lots of natural light. This charming home is vacant and ready to call home!

Rent $550 / Security Deposit $550

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal history- case by case basis

Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com
$40 Application fee per adult occupant

(RLNE4974976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11005 E 19th St have any available units?
11005 E 19th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 11005 E 19th St currently offering any rent specials?
11005 E 19th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11005 E 19th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11005 E 19th St is pet friendly.
Does 11005 E 19th St offer parking?
No, 11005 E 19th St does not offer parking.
Does 11005 E 19th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11005 E 19th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11005 E 19th St have a pool?
No, 11005 E 19th St does not have a pool.
Does 11005 E 19th St have accessible units?
No, 11005 E 19th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11005 E 19th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11005 E 19th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11005 E 19th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11005 E 19th St does not have units with air conditioning.
