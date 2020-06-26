11005 E 19th St

Amenities
Newly Updated!! 1 bedroom/ 1 bath Duplex in Independence - $550 Rent / $550 deposit / Duplex - 1 bedroom / 1 bath - equipped kitchen; lots of natural light. This charming home is vacant and ready to call home!
Rent $550 / Security Deposit $550
Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal history- case by case basis
Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1
Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com
$40 Application fee per adult occupant
(RLNE4974976)