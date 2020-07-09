All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10903 East 19th Street South - 1

10903 East 19th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

10903 East 19th Street South, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
So cute! Hard surface flooring in all but bedroom, ground floor apartment with 2 master closets, can enter with only a few steps through front door and roll in off parking lot. Secure building and unit, laundry machines in basement (also can enter with no steps around side) water paid, tenant responsible for gas/electric. No pets (service animals with doctor note only), no smoking.
*Ask about renting it furnished for an additional $50/mo!*

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10903 East 19th Street South - 1 have any available units?
10903 East 19th Street South - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 10903 East 19th Street South - 1 have?
Some of 10903 East 19th Street South - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10903 East 19th Street South - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
10903 East 19th Street South - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10903 East 19th Street South - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10903 East 19th Street South - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 10903 East 19th Street South - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 10903 East 19th Street South - 1 offers parking.
Does 10903 East 19th Street South - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10903 East 19th Street South - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10903 East 19th Street South - 1 have a pool?
No, 10903 East 19th Street South - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 10903 East 19th Street South - 1 have accessible units?
No, 10903 East 19th Street South - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 10903 East 19th Street South - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10903 East 19th Street South - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

