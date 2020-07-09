10903 East 19th Street South - 1

Amenities
So cute! Hard surface flooring in all but bedroom, ground floor apartment with 2 master closets, can enter with only a few steps through front door and roll in off parking lot. Secure building and unit, laundry machines in basement (also can enter with no steps around side) water paid, tenant responsible for gas/electric. No pets (service animals with doctor note only), no smoking.
*Ask about renting it furnished for an additional $50/mo!*
Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
