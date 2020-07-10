All apartments in Independence
10106 E 11th St S
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

10106 E 11th St S

10106 East 11th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

10106 East 11th Street South, Independence, MO 64053
Mt. Washington

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10106 E 11th St S Independence, MO 64053
Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

2BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $750.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Major qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply online at
https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/731695

App fees differ online

(RLNE4936746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10106 E 11th St S have any available units?
10106 E 11th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 10106 E 11th St S have?
Some of 10106 E 11th St S's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10106 E 11th St S currently offering any rent specials?
10106 E 11th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10106 E 11th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 10106 E 11th St S is pet friendly.
Does 10106 E 11th St S offer parking?
Yes, 10106 E 11th St S offers parking.
Does 10106 E 11th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10106 E 11th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10106 E 11th St S have a pool?
No, 10106 E 11th St S does not have a pool.
Does 10106 E 11th St S have accessible units?
No, 10106 E 11th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 10106 E 11th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 10106 E 11th St S does not have units with dishwashers.

