1004 S Logan Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d459d7a033 ----

This gorgeous home will not last long! Apply today! This home is near many parks, easy freeway access & other city attractions.



Just inside the front door you are greeted by a comfortable and open space. There is brand new carpet and a full wall w/ rock detail! There is also a secondary living area that provides all the space you need. It's great for a dining room or secondary sitting room.



The kitchen had engineered hardwood, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, & all appliances included.



Each bedroom is large and open. W/D hookups even have their own room!



The backyard is HUGE! It's great for playing or entertaining.



Dont miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website:

kansascity-propertymanagement.com



Kansas City Property Management



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $975.00 breaks down as follows:

? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

? Non-refundable fee of $350.00

? Refundable deposit of $525.00

o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



**A pet deposit of $350.00 will be charged per pet. $50.00 of this fee is non-refundable. This deposit does not apply to documented service animals or companion pets**



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 975

Parking: Driveway

Lease Length: 12 month

Nearest Cross Street: 23rd Street

Square Footage: 1188

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/4/21

House Number: 1004

Bathroom: 1

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)

Utilities Included: none



Disposal

Filter Easy Program

Laundry Area Inside

Washer/Dryer Not Included