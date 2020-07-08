1004 S Logan Ave

Amenities
This gorgeous home will not last long! Apply today! This home is near many parks, easy freeway access & other city attractions.
Just inside the front door you are greeted by a comfortable and open space. There is brand new carpet and a full wall w/ rock detail! There is also a secondary living area that provides all the space you need. It's great for a dining room or secondary sitting room.
The kitchen had engineered hardwood, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, & all appliances included.
Each bedroom is large and open. W/D hookups even have their own room!
The backyard is HUGE! It's great for playing or entertaining.
Dont miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website:
kansascity-propertymanagement.com
Kansas City Property Management
**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $975.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
? Non-refundable fee of $350.00
? Refundable deposit of $525.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount
**A pet deposit of $350.00 will be charged per pet. $50.00 of this fee is non-refundable. This deposit does not apply to documented service animals or companion pets**
Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
Parking: Driveway
Lease Length: 12 month
Nearest Cross Street: 23rd Street
Square Footage: 1188
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/4/21
House Number: 1004
Bathroom: 1
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Disposal
Filter Easy Program
Laundry Area Inside
Washer/Dryer Not Included