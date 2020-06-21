All apartments in Florissant
20 Saint Laurence Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 10:37 PM

20 Saint Laurence Drive

20 St Laurence Drive · (314) 325-1599
Location

20 St Laurence Drive, Florissant, MO 63031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1898962

Please ask about our Rhino deposit program. Pay a fraction of the normal deposit amount!

Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1065 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and microwave, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, washer/dryer hookups, and is freshly painted. With access to an attached garage and a porch. Minutes away from US-67. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.stlouis@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Saint Laurence Drive have any available units?
20 Saint Laurence Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Saint Laurence Drive have?
Some of 20 Saint Laurence Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Saint Laurence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20 Saint Laurence Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Saint Laurence Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Saint Laurence Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20 Saint Laurence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20 Saint Laurence Drive does offer parking.
Does 20 Saint Laurence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Saint Laurence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Saint Laurence Drive have a pool?
No, 20 Saint Laurence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20 Saint Laurence Drive have accessible units?
No, 20 Saint Laurence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Saint Laurence Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Saint Laurence Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Saint Laurence Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Saint Laurence Drive has units with air conditioning.
