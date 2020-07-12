Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

231 Apartments for rent in Florissant, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Florissant apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
44 Units Available
Wedgewood
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
965 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how.UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT. Welcome home to Crossing at Northpointe.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$605
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
990 sqft
Choose from a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a variety of two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include air conditioning, carpeting, patios/balconies and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1452 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Park
2055 Splendor Dr.
2055 Splendor Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1025 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom house with SO MUCH parking! - This charming home has curb appeal and sits on a great street in Florissant. Wood floors in the living room and bedrooms, Newly rehabbed 1.5 bathrooms. Finished basement with lots of space and storage.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Park
1315 Flamingo Drive
1315 Flamingo Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1640 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, Ranch with two car garage. Finished basement with fireplace and built ins; large kitchen with new appliances and built in microwave. New LVP flooring throughout the home.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Park
1550 Loveland Drive
1550 Loveland Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1025 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Beautiful three bedroom 1 bath home; one car garage and basement. If you have not spoken to anyone at CONREX you are not speaking to the owner or manager of this property.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Park
1175 Jackson Lane
1175 Jackson Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
960 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 960 sq ft home in Florissant! Featuring updated and well maintained home boasts a lovely kitchen and dining area, a huge fenced yard, full finished basement and an attached 1-car garage! All rooms are bright and

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
395 Marechal Ln
395 Marechal Lane, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$860
816 sqft
Rent to Own, No Bank Qualifying...

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Paddock Hills
3065 Parker Road
3065 Parker Road, Florissant, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1476 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Park
1845 Mullanphy Road
1845 Mullanphy Road, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1328 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
95 La Venta
95 La Venta Drive, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath single-family bungalow - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath single-family bungalow. Bedrooms are good size, brand new paint and carpet. Great flow throughout. Large backyard, off street parking.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
120 Maple Drive
120 Maple Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
***AGENT/OWNER*** Sorry, NO PETS! Rental selection criteria: Credit score must be at least 600, monthly income of $3,000+ & EXCELLENT rental history. Online apps. 1-month deposit w/ approval. $45 non-refundable app fee per adult.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3610 Stonehaven Drive
3610 Stonehaven Drive, Florissant, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1742 sqft
Don't miss this fantastic rehabbed 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with brand new customized kitchen cabinetry, two new updated bathrooms, new refinished wood floors and new 6" panel doors and some new thermal windows.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Duchesne Hills
90 Saint Benedict Lane
90 Saint Benedict Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1323 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath home in great neighborhood. Hardwood floors, ceiling fans and updated kitchen along with a finished basement, fenced yard and a 1 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
140 Brightmoor Drive
140 Brightmoor Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1014 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 15

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
3081 Willow Creek Estate Drive
3081 Willow Creek Est Drive, Florissant, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
1840 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Florissant
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
10 Units Available
Berkeley
The Mint Townhomes
6698 Amora Ave, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
After driving home from a long day of work, you want to come home to a comfortable, relaxing home. Youll find that perfect home here at Windsor Townhomes. With our convenient location, you wont have to travel far to get home.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
2522 Saddle Ridge Drive
2522 Saddleridge Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1189 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly renovated brick home with single car garage and fenced backyard. Three bedroom, one bath, large eat in updated kitchen with ceramic tile and LVP throughout. Unfinished Basement.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Parc Argonne Forest
14659 Baratton Drive
14659 Baratton Drive, Old Jamestown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1614 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1083 Dividend Park Drive
1083 Dividend Park Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1222 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly renovated home with a two car garage, new flooring throughout! (Unfinished basement) Apply Online at: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent Please Contact Property Manager at: jreap@con-rex.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
7214 Boellner Drive
7214 Boellner Drive, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1176 sqft
We are not currently accepting Section 8 Housing Vouchers. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath with carport and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Quiet Neighborhood. Apply Online at: https://rentconrex.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
650 Cherryvale Drive
650 Cherryvale Drive, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1132 sqft
Wow! Freshly rehabbed and updated 3-bedroom and 1.5 bath home in Hazelwood! Brand new flooring and paint throughout. One car garage, fenced-in yard. Schedule your appointment today, this property will not last long.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Florissant, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Florissant apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

