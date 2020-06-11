All apartments in Florissant
Stonebridge

1457 Stonebury Ct · (314) 582-8719
Location

1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO 63033

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2Bedroom- 1.5 Bath-1

$885

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1333 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedroom- 1.5 Bath A-1

$1,000

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1373 sqft

3 Bedroom- 1.5 Bath B-1

$1,000

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1530 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonebridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes. Here you will find well landscaped grounds, 24-hour emergency maintenance teams, a refreshing pool, and spacious living areas. Our floor plans also offer partially finished basements, a balcony or patio, fully equipped kitchens, and large storage areas.

Traveling around Florissant is a breeze with easy access to Highway 270. We are only a stone's throw away from many shopping and dining areas and only 25 minutes away from the city life of Downtown St. Louis.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonebridge have any available units?
Stonebridge offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $885 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,000. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Stonebridge have?
Some of Stonebridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonebridge currently offering any rent specials?
Stonebridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonebridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonebridge is pet friendly.
Does Stonebridge offer parking?
Yes, Stonebridge offers parking.
Does Stonebridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stonebridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonebridge have a pool?
Yes, Stonebridge has a pool.
Does Stonebridge have accessible units?
No, Stonebridge does not have accessible units.
Does Stonebridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonebridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Stonebridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stonebridge has units with air conditioning.
