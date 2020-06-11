Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal playground

Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes. Here you will find well landscaped grounds, 24-hour emergency maintenance teams, a refreshing pool, and spacious living areas. Our floor plans also offer partially finished basements, a balcony or patio, fully equipped kitchens, and large storage areas.



Traveling around Florissant is a breeze with easy access to Highway 270. We are only a stone's throw away from many shopping and dining areas and only 25 minutes away from the city life of Downtown St. Louis.