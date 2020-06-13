Apartment List
/
MO
/
florissant
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM

132 Apartments for rent in Florissant, MO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
15 Units Available
Greenway Chase
629 Greenway Manor Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$938
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
950 sqft
Enjoy everything you could want and need right at your fingertips when you live at Greenway Chase! Residents enjoy our sparkling pool all summer long, a lighted tennis court, bark park for your furry family members, playground and a new,
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Wedgewood
40 Units Available
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
965 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how. UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$640
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a variety of two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include air conditioning, carpeting, patios/balconies and more.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1452 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
20 Saint Laurence Drive
20 St Laurence Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1056 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Robinwood
1 Unit Available
690 Hargrove Lane
690 Hargrove Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1620 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Updated Kitchen and new flooring throughout. Covered Patio with Storage Building in back. Apply Online at: https://rentconrex.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Saint Laurence Dr.
16 St Laurence Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
932 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in Florissant - Big Windows - Fireplace - This spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom bungalow.. Laminate floors and newer carpeting. Eat in kitchen has plenty cabinets, dishwasher, electric range, microwave and refrigerator.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
140 Brightmoor Drive
140 Brightmoor Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1014 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
660 Materdie Ln. #204
660 Materdei Lane, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
1044 sqft
660 Materdie Ln.
Results within 1 mile of Florissant
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
Berkeley
10 Units Available
The Mint Townhomes
6698 Amora Ave, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
After driving home from a long day of work, you want to come home to a comfortable, relaxing home. Youll find that perfect home here at Windsor Townhomes. With our convenient location, you wont have to travel far to get home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
8319 Pepperidge
8319 Pepperidge Drive, Berkeley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1288 sqft
Spacious, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Newly Renovated Home for Rent! - Welcome to this beautifully renovated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, spacious home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Lake
1 Unit Available
15629 92nd Avenue
15629 92nd Avenue, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1255 sqft
15629 92nd Avenue Available 06/15/20 Fantastic 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Florissant with 2Car Garage, Covered Deck and Fenced Yard - This beautiful ranch home features a true master suite with full bathroom.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
14328 River Oaks Court
14328 River Oaks Court, Old Jamestown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1904 sqft
Don't miss out on this BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the exclusive River Oaks Subdivision located on a nice quiet Cul de Sac.  Subdivision includes a Club house, Tennis courts, Swimming pool.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
50 Hiddenbrook
50 Hiddenbrook Drive, Black Jack, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Spacious and updated ranch style home located in the Sherwood Creek subdivision.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Burke City
1 Unit Available
33 Anistasia Dr.
33 Anistasia Drive, Calverton Park, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
912 sqft
3 bed 1 bath in great location! - This cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home features hardwood and tile flooring. Kitchen has plenty cabinets, dishwasher, range and refrigerator. Fully fenced yard with rear small deck.

1 of 19

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Fox Lake
1 Unit Available
15675 Birkemeier Drive
15675 Birkemeier Drive, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1018 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession.
Results within 5 miles of Florissant
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Spanish Lake
19 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
6 Units Available
Koeneman Place Apartments
2651 Eltarose Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$595
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
887 sqft
Koeneman Place Apartments is located right next to beautiful Koeneman Park and within walking distance of Buzz Westfall shopping center, a grocery store, and a bus stop, yet is nestled into a quiet corner of North County with little traffic and lots
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
Studio
$626
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$721
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
927 sqft
North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Hazelwood Forest
240 Chapel Ridge Dr, Hazelwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$669
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
915 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Overland
2 Units Available
San Rafael Townhomes
8456 San Rafael Pl, Overland, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Rafael Townhomes in Overland, MO! We are conveniently located at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road with Interstate I-170. Our community is just minutes from Clayton, Lambert St. Louis International Airport, Downtown St.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Florissant, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Florissant renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Florissant 1 BedroomsFlorissant 2 BedroomsFlorissant 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFlorissant 3 BedroomsFlorissant Apartments with Balcony
Florissant Apartments with GarageFlorissant Apartments with GymFlorissant Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFlorissant Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFlorissant Apartments with Parking
Florissant Apartments with PoolFlorissant Apartments with Washer-DryerFlorissant Cheap PlacesFlorissant Dog Friendly ApartmentsFlorissant Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, IL
St. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy