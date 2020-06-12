/
2 bedroom apartments
137 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Florissant, MO
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
14 Units Available
Greenway Chase
629 Greenway Manor Dr, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$944
950 sqft
Enjoy everything you could want and need right at your fingertips when you live at Greenway Chase! Residents enjoy our sparkling pool all summer long, a lighted tennis court, bark park for your furry family members, playground and a new,
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$740
825 sqft
Choose from a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a variety of two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include air conditioning, carpeting, patios/balconies and more.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wedgewood
40 Units Available
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$739
875 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how. UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1333 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
395 Marechal Ln
395 Marechal Lane, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$860
816 sqft
Rent to Own, No Bank Qualifying...
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
660 Materdie Ln. #204
660 Materdei Lane, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
1044 sqft
660 Materdie Ln.
Results within 1 mile of Florissant
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Berkeley
10 Units Available
The Mint Townhomes
6698 Amora Ave, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
After driving home from a long day of work, you want to come home to a comfortable, relaxing home. Youll find that perfect home here at Windsor Townhomes. With our convenient location, you wont have to travel far to get home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
6636 Torlina Dr IV-172
6636 Torlina Drive, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
720 sqft
6636 Torlina ~ Lovely Berkeley Home! - You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, perfect for a small family or a single resident in need of a extra space.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
6653 Thurston Ave.
6653 Thurston Avenue, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
929 sqft
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Rent to Own Lessee responsible for any repairs and maintenance. Upon successfully completing initial 5-year lease term, Lessee will automatically qualify to purchase the home using Seller financing.
Results within 5 miles of Florissant
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Hazelwood Forest
240 Chapel Ridge Dr, Hazelwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$965
915 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
2 Bedrooms
$940
927 sqft
North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Spanish Lake
20 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
Ferguson
4 Units Available
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$640
780 sqft
Canfield Green offers large floorplans with an amazing on-site management and maintenance team. Our residents are our top priority.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
12 Units Available
Cypress Village Apartments
11324 Hi Tower Dr, Bridgeton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
1065 sqft
Welcome to your new home! Indulgence, Upgrades, Amenities, Activities and Relaxation all await you at Cypress Village. Situated near Lambert Airport and many of St.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
5 Units Available
Koeneman Place Apartments
2651 Eltarose Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
887 sqft
Koeneman Place Apartments is located right next to beautiful Koeneman Park and within walking distance of Buzz Westfall shopping center, a grocery store, and a bus stop, yet is nestled into a quiet corner of North County with little traffic and lots
Last updated May 26 at 02:41pm
1 Unit Available
Parc Chalet
4120 Geraldine Avenue, St. Ann, MO
2 Bedrooms
$799
740 sqft
Parc Chalet is in a growing community. We are located at the end of a main street which gives our tenants a quiet space to come home too. We are located in the Ritenour school district which is highly sought after. At Parc Chalet we are all family!
Last updated April 20 at 02:45pm
6 Units Available
Carrollton Village
4216 Carrollton Drive, Bridgeton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$805
850 sqft
Carrollton Village is in a growing community, full of great shopping and parks. Our community is located on lush landscaping with easy access to multiple freeways. We are zoned for Pattonville schools, a highly sought-after district.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
436 Thomas Ave RII-086
436 Thomas Ave, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
888 sqft
436 Thomas - Lovely Ferguson Home - 2BD/1BA with basement and enclosed patio! This spacious home offers a designated dining area, hardwood flooring, off-street parking, partially-fenced back yard, off-street parking, cul-de-sac street and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
5714 Helen Avenue
5714 Helen Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1087 sqft
2 bed 1 bath home for rent in Jennings!! - Come see this beautiful two bedroom home. With over 1000 sq/ft of space this home features hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen comes complete with a gas oven/range and a fridge.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Overland
1 Unit Available
9459 Midland Blvd
9459 Midland Boulevard, Overland, MO
2 Bedrooms
$845
1100 sqft
Spacious Two Bedroom house in Overland! - This two bedroom, single family home, offers a large yard, hardwood floors, central air, plus a bonus room off of the kitchen. There is a recently updated bathroom and kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
7150 Garesche Ave
7150 Garesche Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Easy Terms Close in Days Owner will finance or Rent-to-Own this nice 2 bedroom, 900 square foot family home with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout; situated on a large 6,042 square foot lot; located in a quiet,established neighborhood in
