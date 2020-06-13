194 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Florissant, MO

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Florissant that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
15 Units Available
Greenway Chase
629 Greenway Manor Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$938
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
950 sqft
Enjoy everything you could want and need right at your fingertips when you live at Greenway Chase! Residents enjoy our sparkling pool all summer long, a lighted tennis court, bark park for your furry family members, playground and a new,
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Wedgewood
40 Units Available
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
965 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how. UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$640
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a variety of two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include air conditioning, carpeting, patios/balconies and more.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1452 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Duchesne Hills
1 Unit Available
140 St. Regis Ln.
140 Saint Regis Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1293 sqft
140 St. Regis Ln. Available 06/26/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Flamingo Park
1 Unit Available
2055 Splendor Dr.
2055 Splendor Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1025 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom house with SO MUCH parking! - This charming home has curb appeal and sits on a great street in Florissant. Wood floors in the living room and bedrooms, Newly rehabbed 1.5 bathrooms. Finished basement with lots of space and storage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1450 N New Florissant Rd
1450 North New Florissant Road, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1204 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1204 FSF, 3 bd, 2 ba SFH in Florissant. All beds/baths on one level.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Paddock Hills
1 Unit Available
580 Saint Gabrielle Dr
580 Saint Gabrielle Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
957 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 957 FSF, 3 bd, 1.5 ba Single Family Home in Florissant. All beds and bath are on one level.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
3 Saint Celeste Drive
3 Saint Celeste Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1892 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Paddock Hills
1 Unit Available
2350 North Waterford Drive
2350 North Waterford Drive, Florissant, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1470 sqft
Say hello to your new home! This beautiful home located in Florissant is priced to rent and won't last long! This 958 sq. ft. home has 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Flamingo Park
1 Unit Available
1315 Flamingo Drive
1315 Flamingo Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1640 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, Ranch with two car garage. Finished basement with fireplace and built ins; large kitchen with new appliances and built in microwave. New LVP flooring throughout the home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
20 Saint Laurence Drive
20 St Laurence Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1056 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Paddock Hills
1 Unit Available
1320 Arlington Drive
1320 Arlington Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1160 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Robinwood
1 Unit Available
690 Hargrove Lane
690 Hargrove Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1620 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. Updated Kitchen and new flooring throughout. Covered Patio with Storage Building in back. Apply Online at: https://rentconrex.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
735 Babler Drive
735 Babler Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1128 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 and 1/2 Bath with updated kitchen, beautiful fireplace and finished basement. Apply Online at: https://rentconrex.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
2565 Grants Parkway
2565 Grants Parkway, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
995 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
755 Tyson Drive
755 Tyson Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
927 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
1745 Keeven Lane
1745 Keeven Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
982 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:32pm
Flamingo Park
1 Unit Available
1175 Jackson Lane
1175 Jackson Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
960 sqft
COMING SOON! Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 960 sq ft home in Florissant! Featuring updated and well maintained home boasts a lovely kitchen and dining area, a huge fenced yard, full finished basement and an attached 1-car garage! All rooms are

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
140 Brightmoor Drive
140 Brightmoor Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1014 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 15

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
3081 Willow Creek Estate Drive
3081 Willow Creek Est Drive, Florissant, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
1840 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
660 Materdie Ln. #204
660 Materdei Lane, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
1044 sqft
660 Materdie Ln.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Florissant, MO

Finding an apartment in Florissant that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

