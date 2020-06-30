945 Southeast Gingerbread Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking pool garage

Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom town-home with a finished basement. This town-home come with a 1 car garage, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and Vivint smart home technology system. We are a pet friendly community with no breed or weight restrictions. You can also enjoy our salt water pool in the hot summer months and our 24 hour fitness center at anytime. We are a smoke free community.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.