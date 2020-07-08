All apartments in Blue Springs
8030 SW 3rd St
8030 SW 3rd St

8030 SW 3rd St · No Longer Available
Location

8030 SW 3rd St, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Reduced Rates:
13mo lease: $1,230

3 bedroom 3 bath Townhomes
This renovated unit includes wood plank laminate throughout, beautiful wood stain cabinetry, 2in wood blinds, an attached garage, and washer and dryer.

Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.

An application fee of $35 per person as well as an administrative fee of $150 will be due at the time of application.

*Prices and specials subject to change
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8030 SW 3rd St have any available units?
8030 SW 3rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 8030 SW 3rd St have?
Some of 8030 SW 3rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8030 SW 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
8030 SW 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8030 SW 3rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8030 SW 3rd St is pet friendly.
Does 8030 SW 3rd St offer parking?
Yes, 8030 SW 3rd St offers parking.
Does 8030 SW 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8030 SW 3rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8030 SW 3rd St have a pool?
No, 8030 SW 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 8030 SW 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 8030 SW 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 8030 SW 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8030 SW 3rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

