All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 708 Southeast Parkwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
708 Southeast Parkwood Court
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:55 PM

708 Southeast Parkwood Court

708 Southeast Parkwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

708 Southeast Parkwood Court, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Step into the warmth of plush carpet throughout. Enjoy the accent of the bay window in the large living room. Enjoy entertaining in your lovely hardwood floor dining room and kitchen. You'll love the beautiful cabinets. Fully finished basement has two extra rooms, great extra space for entertaining or relaxing. One has a huge walk-in closet for extra clothes storage! Enjoy the enormous fenced in backyard or hang out with all your friends on the huge two-level deck! Two-car garage and has washer/dryer hook-ups.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Southeast Parkwood Court have any available units?
708 Southeast Parkwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Southeast Parkwood Court have?
Some of 708 Southeast Parkwood Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Southeast Parkwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
708 Southeast Parkwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Southeast Parkwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Southeast Parkwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 708 Southeast Parkwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 708 Southeast Parkwood Court offers parking.
Does 708 Southeast Parkwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Southeast Parkwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Southeast Parkwood Court have a pool?
No, 708 Southeast Parkwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 708 Southeast Parkwood Court have accessible units?
No, 708 Southeast Parkwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Southeast Parkwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Southeast Parkwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University