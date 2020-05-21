All apartments in Blue Springs
3104 SE 3rd St
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:47 PM

3104 SE 3rd St

3104 Southeast 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3104 Southeast 3rd Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A must see rental in Blue Springs! Please call American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 to schedule self-guided tour. Prime location near schools, entertainment, and parks. Open floor plan with ample natural light throughout. Updated kitchen and bath. Home boasts fresh paint, a large den that flows into spacious back deck. Home has 2 car garage, plenty of off street parking, large fenced backyard, dishwasher, range, fridge and microwave included. Plenty of storage in basement with washer and dryer hook ups. Call this place home today for only $1395. Tenants pay for ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. $20 maintenance reduction program helps reduce utility costs and lessen maintenance. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 SE 3rd St have any available units?
3104 SE 3rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 SE 3rd St have?
Some of 3104 SE 3rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 SE 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
3104 SE 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 SE 3rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3104 SE 3rd St is pet friendly.
Does 3104 SE 3rd St offer parking?
Yes, 3104 SE 3rd St offers parking.
Does 3104 SE 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 SE 3rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 SE 3rd St have a pool?
No, 3104 SE 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 3104 SE 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 3104 SE 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 SE 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3104 SE 3rd St has units with dishwashers.

