3104 SE 3rd St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A must see rental in Blue Springs! Please call American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 to schedule self-guided tour. Prime location near schools, entertainment, and parks. Open floor plan with ample natural light throughout. Updated kitchen and bath. Home boasts fresh paint, a large den that flows into spacious back deck. Home has 2 car garage, plenty of off street parking, large fenced backyard, dishwasher, range, fridge and microwave included. Plenty of storage in basement with washer and dryer hook ups. Call this place home today for only $1395. Tenants pay for ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. $20 maintenance reduction program helps reduce utility costs and lessen maintenance. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.